‘Sripada Rao an inspiration for today’s generation’

Adilabad: On the occasion of the celebration of the birth anniversary of Duddilla Sripada Rao, former Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, District Collector Rajarshi Shah, along with Additional Collector Shyamala Devi, and others paid tribute to the portrait of Sripada Rao by garlanding it.

On this occasion, the Collector mentioned that Sripada Rao was born on March 2, 1935, in Dhanwada, Jayashankar Bhupalpally District. “As a Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, he brought glory to the unified Andhra Pradesh. Sripada Rao, a lawyer, provided valuable services to the public and began his political journey as a sarpanch. He was elected as the President of the Mahadevpur Samiti and contested the 1984 elections from Manthani, winning and serving as an MLA three times,” he said.

“Even after facing defeat in 1994, Sripada Rao continued to serve the people and, on April 13, 1999, tragically passed away in the forest route while traveling to Annaram in Mahadevpur Mandal.”

The Additional Collector encouraged students to learn about the great leader, noting that Sripada Rao’s life is an inspiration for today’s generation. “His tenure as the Speaker of the Assembly will always be remembered,” said Devi.

Teachers, students, Superintendent Shailaja, Panchapol, staff, and others participated in the event.