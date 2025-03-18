 SSC Public Examinations 2025: Grace Time, Exam Schedule, and Key Details

Students appearing for the SSC Public Examinations, starting on March 21, will receive five minutes of grace time for entering the exam centers.

The Class X exams will begin at 9:30 am. Latecomers can enter the centers until 9:35 am.

As in previous years, students will be given this grace time for entry into the centers.

The exams will run from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, except for the first language composite course and science subjects.

The first language composite exam will be from 9:30 am to 12:50 pm.

The Part-I Physical Science and Part-II Biological Science exams will be held on different days, from 9:30 am to 11:00 am.

This year, students will use a 24-page answer booklet instead of multiple sheets.

This change aims to prevent misplaced pages and reduce copying in the exam halls.

A total of 5,09,403 students have registered for the exams. This includes 4,97,341 regular students and 12,062 private candidates.

The exams will end on April 4.

The Directorate of Government Examinations has set up 2,650 exam centers with 2,650 center superintendents and officers to ensure smooth conduct.

Spot evaluation of answer scripts will take place at 19 camps from April 7 to 15.

All officials and evaluators will attend an orientation on barcoding and coding on March 24.

Hall tickets have been sent to schools and can also be downloaded from https://bse.telangana.gov.in.

Electronic gadgets are not allowed in the exam halls.