State deprived of `2,314 cr over govt neglect in holding timely local body polls

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP has accused the state government of undermining the administration of local bodies by failing to conduct elections. This inaction has resulted in the state missing out on central funds totalling Rs 2,314 crore over the past 18 months, negatively impacting development projects and infrastructure in both rural and urban local bodies.

Former MP Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud pointed out that the terms of 12,769 Sarpanches in the state ended on January 31, 2024. Additionally, elections for 5,717 MPTCs across the state were supposed to conclude in May 2024. The elections for 538 ZPTCs, MPPs, and ZP chairpersons have already been completed for a year.

Moreover, 128 out of 130 municipal bodies in the state have completed their terms, yet the election process has not yet begun. The state government’s actions are unconstitutional, as local body elections fall under Articles 243-A, 243-U, and 243-ZA of the Constitution of India. The responsibility for conducting these elections lies entirely with the state government and is overseen by the State Election Commission.

By failing to conduct timely elections for local bodies, the state government has disregarded its constitutional mandate. As a result, Telangana missed the opportunity to withdraw Rs 1,514 crore from the 15th Finance Commission and approximately Rs 800 crore from the 14th Finance Commission, he alleged. According to the Constitution, the state government holds the power to determine the level of reservations in local body elections. However, it has failed to clarify this issue. The unfulfilled promises and halted development funds due to the non-holding of elections highlight the failures of the Congress government.

Therefore, it is imperative that local body elections be held immediately to prevent further losses to the state. While the Constitution grants the state government authority over reservation levels in local body elections, the Congress party’s commitment to providing 42 per cent reservation to BCs has yet to be implemented, he said.

Considering these circumstances, it is misleading for the Congress government to blame the central government. Daily, one or more ministers make statements such as, “It will happen soon,” “It will happen in an instant,” and “It will happen by Sankranti.” Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is suggesting that good days and positive news are coming for the people of Telangana. However, it is becoming increasingly clear that no decisions have been made regarding the elections, Narsaiah Goud claimed.

