State Seasonal Disease Monitoring Officer Reviews Preparedness in Jogulamba Gadwal to Combat Dengue, Malaria, and Chikungunya

Gadwal: Dr. Sudhakar Lal, the State Seasonal Disease Monitoring Officer, visited Jogulamba Gadwal district today to review the status and preparedness regarding seasonal diseases. A review meeting was held at the District Medical and Health Office, where he was joined by District Medical and Health Officer Dr. S.K. Siddappa, along with district program officers, PHC (Primary Health Centre) medical officers, and supervisors.

Focus of the Review Meeting:

The review primarily focused on the district’s preparedness to prevent and control seasonal vector-borne diseases such as:

Dengue

Malaria

Chikungunya

Dr. Sudhakar Lal emphasized the importance of taking preventive measures proactively to avoid outbreaks. He directed that in areas where such diseases are reported, District Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) and PHC-level RRTs must conduct field visits and implement anti-larval measures and anti-malaria interventions immediately.

Key Directives Issued:

Dry Day activities must be conducted in every village every Friday to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.

Areas affected by dengue last year, and identified high-risk villages, must be prioritized.

Medical camps should be organized in such locations to create awareness and provide early treatment.

Public awareness campaigns must be intensified to educate people on prevention, symptoms, and early reporting of these diseases.

Officials in Attendance:

Several key officials participated in the meeting, including:

Dr. Sandya Kiranmai – NCD Program Officer

Dr. G. Raju – NCVBDC Program Officer

Dr. Rizwana – District Immunization Officer

Dr. Prasoona Rani – MHN Program Officer

Dr. K. Madhusudhan Reddy – Deputy DM&HO

B. Sivanna – Senior Surveillance Officer (SUO)

Narendrababu – District Vector-Borne Disease Control Program Officer (DVLM)

T. Varalaxmi – DPHNO

Rama Anjaneyulu – DDM

K. Shyam Sundar – District NCD Coordinator

PHC Medical Officers and other health department staff

Conclusion:

The visit and subsequent meeting underscored the government’s commitment to preventing seasonal disease outbreaks through early intervention, village-level awareness, and coordinated efforts across departments. The emphasis on community engagement and timely action is expected to significantly reduce the risk and impact of seasonal diseases in the district.