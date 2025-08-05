Steel utensils provided to Alugunur Social Welfare Gurukul School

Karimnagar: SC, ST and Minority Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar said that the Telangana government is taking a big step towards the welfare of students and providing quality education in social and welfare Gurukul schools.

The programme of cooking in steel utensils was launched at the Social Welfare Girls' Gurukul School in Alugunur, Karimnagar district on Monday. Steel utensils required for cooking were provided in the school.

Earlier, the minister personally inspected the quality of the dining hall, kitchens and breakfast and expressed satisfaction. He had breakfast with the students and participated in the school assembly in the morning.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that storing food in aluminum utensils can cause some health problems; hence, cooking in steel utensils will be taken up in about 700 Gurukuls in the

State. He said that the first step was taken in the Social Welfare Girls' Gurukul School in Alugunur, Karimnagar district.

He said that funds will be sanctioned to each school for steel utensils.

He directed the Secretary of the Social Welfare Gurukuls Organization Alugu Varshini and District Collector Pamela Satpathy to immediately fill the vacant teaching staff posts in the Alugunur school.

Alugu Varshini said that the cooking method in steel utensils has been started in Karimnagar and will be fully implemented in all the Gurukuls in the state within three months. She advised the students to use the Phone Mitra introduced for them and that if there are any problems, they can complain to the higher authorities through the phone friend.

District Collector Pamela Satpathy said that the students of the Alugunur Social Welfare Gurukul School are excelling in many fields and are setting an example. She advised them to continue this spirit and study with perseverance. It was suggested to learn more good programmes through the Vidya Vahini YouTube channel run by the district administration. Tahsildar Srinivas Reddy, Gurukul School Principal Srinivas Reddy and other officials participated in this programme.