Strengthening Rural Development: Government's Comprehensive Strategy for SERP Initiatives

Gadwal: State Panchayati Raj Secretary Lokesh Kumar has called for rigorous steps to achieve the goals set by the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP). He stressed the need for swift and effective execution of the initiatives during a video conference held on Thursday.

The meeting, conducted in collaboration with SERP CEO D. Divya, involved district collectors from across the state. Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B. Y. Santosh, along with Additional Collectors Lakshminarayana Narsingarao, participated in the conference from the Collectorate Video Conference Hall.

Expansion of IKP Procurement Centers for Rabi Season

During the discussion, Lokesh Kumar revealed that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had decided to significantly increase the number of Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) procurement centers for paddy purchase in the upcoming Rabi marketing season.

The existing procurement centers, which currently stand at 33%, will be increased to 50%.

District Collectors were instructed to prepare proposals for this expansion.

If procurement centers established by other departments are not operational, they should be transferred to IKP for management.

Given the rise in paddy yield, Self-Help Groups (SHGs) led by women will be entrusted with opening new procurement centers.

Furthermore, it was emphasized that:

Moisture measurement machines, paddy cleaners, weighing machines, and other essential equipment should be provided to IKP procurement centers.

Proper training programs should be conducted for women SHG members managing these centers.

Any pending commission payments due to SHGs from the Civil Supplies Department should be cleared at the district level.

The reconciliation process for gunny bags must be carried out systematically.

Plans should be drawn for rice mill establishment by SHGs.

SERP should coordinate with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for the smooth supply of rice.

Acceleration of UDID Card Issuance for Differently-Abled Persons

The Secretary also directed district collectors to:

Expedite the process of issuing Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards.

Organize slot-based booking for medical verification.

Ensure hospitals have adequate facilities for conducting disability assessment camps.

Ensuring Seamless Pension Distribution

To address pension-related concerns, Lokesh Kumar instructed that:

If a pensioner passes away, and their spouse is eligible, the pension should be transferred immediately.

Regular meetings should be conducted with DRDO, MPDOs, Panchayat Secretaries, and Municipal Commissioners to resolve such cases.

Beneficiaries who haven’t collected pensions for three months are often marked as migrated in the system. Officials must investigate such cases and update records accordingly.

Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to be Engaged in Stitching School Uniforms

A significant part of the discussion focused on empowering women SHGs through uniform stitching for government schools. The key directives included:

Every government school should be linked with SHGs to ensure timely stitching of school uniforms.

SHGs should be provided with necessary cutting machines and other tailoring equipment to speed up the process.

The entire uniform stitching work should be completed by June.

Concerns were raised that SHG members were being paid only ₹50 per uniform as stitching charges. Collectors were asked to review pending payments and ensure all bills are cleared.

Plans should be developed to fully utilize the established stitching centers under SHGs.

After fulfilling government school and Anganwadi uniform needs, SHGs should be allowed to take up private tailoring work.

Women-Led Petrol Bunks & Commercial Ventures

Another key initiative discussed was the establishment of women-managed petrol stations. The Chief Minister has decided to:

Identify suitable land at the district level for setting up these petrol bunks.

Expand this initiative to Assembly constituency and Mandal centers.

Develop electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, play areas for children, canteens, and small hotels alongside these petrol bunks.

Explore opportunities for setting up Mahila Shakti Malls to promote SHG-led businesses.

Indira Mahila Shakti Bazaars & Commercial Shops

Specific targets have been set for establishing Indira Mahila Shakti Bazaars in each district.

These markets should offer essential goods to attract customers and ensure high footfall.

Petrol bunks whose licenses were revoked due to irregularities should be reallocated to women SHGs.

Insurance & Financial Security for SHG Members

The government has introduced insurance schemes for SHG members.

If an SHG member passes away, proper documentation should be verified, and compensation should be provided to eligible families.

District collectors were instructed to review insurance claims and ensure assistance reaches the right beneficiaries.

The video conference saw active participation from Civil Supplies District Manager Vimala, Additional PD Narasimhulu, and other key officials. The session marked a crucial step in strengthening SHG initiatives, enhancing procurement operations, and ensuring financial security for rural women through various empowerment programs.

This comprehensive approach aligns with the state’s vision of boosting rural employment, ensuring fair procurement practices, and empowering women in economic activities.