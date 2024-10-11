Strict Security Measures in Place for IND vs BAN T-20 Match at Uppal Stadium

As Hyderabad gears up for the highly anticipated 3rd International T-20 Cricket Match between India and Bangladesh on October 12, officials are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety and smooth flow of the event. The match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, which has a seating capacity of approximately 39,000.

In light of the large crowd expected at the night match, authorities have implemented extensive security arrangements involving nearly 2,600 personnel from various law enforcement wings. This deployment includes 250 members from the security wing, along with 400 traffic officials, 1,662 law and order personnel, and additional teams from the TSSP and Armed Forces.

A total of 300 CCTV cameras are set up across the stadium and its vicinity to monitor activities and ensure a safe environment. A joint command and control room has also been established to oversee CCTV footage in real-time, enabling quick responses to any incidents that may arise.

Anti-sabotage checks will be conducted continuously by bomb disposal teams, supported by sniffer dogs, to secure the stadium and parking areas. Spectators will be subjected to rigorous checks at entry points to prevent prohibited items from being brought into the venue, including laptops, cameras, sharp objects, and outside food.

The officials are proactively addressing public safety by deploying teams to monitor potential anti-social elements. Special arrangements for the physically challenged, separate teams to manage vendors, and an anti-eve-teasing squad have also been set up to enhance the match-day experience.

Notably, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) stated that sufficient tents, chairs, and drinking water will be available for both spectators and police personnel. Various measures are in place to ensure crowd control, including barricades at entry and exit points, and a designated parking plan to facilitate the movement of vehicles around the stadium.

Metro rail services will run until 1:00 AM to accommodate spectators, while additional ambulances and fire engines have been deployed to manage medical emergencies and fire incidents.

As part of efforts to streamline traffic, heavy goods vehicles will not be permitted near the stadium during match hours, with diversions set in place to prevent congestion. Fans attending the match are urged to arrive early, with gates opening at 4:00 PM to ease entry.

With meticulous planning and coordination among various agencies, Hyderabad is poised to host a spectacular T-20 match while prioritizing the safety and enjoyment of its cricketing fans.