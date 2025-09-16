Suryathanda and Ekyathanda get bus connectivity

Hanumakonda: The long-cherished wish of the people of Suryathanda and Ekyathanda villages in Rayaparthi Mandal, who have been waiting for transport facilities for decades, has finally been realised.

As part of rural development on Monday, Palakurthi MLA Yashaswini Reddy and TPCC Vice President Jhansi Rajender Reddy introduced the RTC bus facility for the residents of Suryathanda and Ekyathanda.

The new RTC bus service running via Warangal – Suryathanda – Ekyathanda – Annaram villages was flagged off jointly by the MLA and TPCC Vice President. A large number of villagers from both villages gathered for the event and expressed their gratitude to the duo for providing the transport facility.

On this occasion, the MLA said that it was a matter of joy that the long-awaited transport facility for rural people had become a reality. She stated that the new bus service would benefit everyone – students, employees, farmers, traders, homemakers, and the general public.

She assured that she would work tirelessly with the aim of developing the tandas and villages, and promised to resolve every problem faced by the people.

She added that the requests of the constituency’s people were of utmost importance and that fulfilling their needs was her responsibility.

She expressed happiness that people from marginalised communities would now be able to travel comfortably and reach central towns like Warangal with ease.