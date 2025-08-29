Swift Rescue Operations On

Hyderabad: Defence choppers were pressed into service to rescue people across the state. The Disaster wing of the state Fire Service department also played a crucial role in the rescue operations in the rain-affected districts in the state.

The fire service wing rescued more than 800 people stranded in the floods in Kamareddy, Sircilla, Nirmal and Nizamabad districts. The Fire crew saved 360 persons in SC Women’s Degree College hostel and another 84 persons from SC and ST Welfare hostel in Ramayampet town. 70 persons were rescued from GR colony in Kamareddy, and 20 from Housing Board colony.

Officials said that the alert state Fire service department deployed the fire crew to the areas which were flooded with heavy inflows in the districts. They used boats and ropes to save the stranded people. The choppers lifted stranded people from Upper Manair at Naramala village of Gambhiraopet mandal and shifted them to Hakimpet.