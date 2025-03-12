Telangana Budget Session Begins with Heated Exchanges; Governor Outlines Welfare and Development Plans

Hyderabad: The Telangana budget session began with intense debates as Governor Jishnu Dev Varma addressed both Houses of the Legislature, highlighting the government’s welfare and development initiatives. However, his speech was met with protests from BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) MLAs, who expressed strong opposition to the government's policies.

In his address, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma reaffirmed the government's commitment to inclusive governance, stating:

"Telangana is not just progressing—it is transforming. The vision of an inclusive, self-reliant, and empowered Telangana is being realised with bold reforms, people-centric governance, and decisive leadership."

He emphasised the government’s farmer welfare schemes, including an enhanced Rythu Bharosa direct financial assistance of ₹12,000 per acre per year and a ₹500 per quintal bonus for paddy farmers. He also noted the establishment of the Telangana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission to secure the future of the state's agricultural sector.

On women's empowerment, the Governor praised the Mahalakshmi Scheme, which has facilitated 149.63 crore free bus trips for women, saving them ₹5,005.95 crore in travel costs. He also highlighted the Indira Mahila Shakti Mission, aimed at creating one crore women entrepreneurs with a ₹1 lakh crore financial assistance target.

Youth empowerment was another key focus, with the establishment of Young India Skill University and the Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya Hastham Scheme, which provides financial support to civil service aspirants.

However, as the Governor continued his address, BRS MLAs staged a protest in the Assembly, criticising the ruling party’s policies. The presence of former Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) further energised the party’s ranks, leading to disruptions as legislators attempted to obstruct the speech.

Despite the opposition’s strong objections, the budget session is set to move forward with discussions on key policies and financial allocations, promising further heated debates in the days ahead.

