Telangana caste census report a conspiracy against BCs: Dr Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP MP and OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman termed the Congress government’s report on caste census in Telangana as full of mistakes, as one that has exposed its hypocritical love for BCs. Addressing the media in the national capital on Wednesday, he said, the report was “incomplete and unscientific, straying far from reality. If the Congress party and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy genuinely cared about social justice, they should have brought this issue as a law, implemented it properly, and corrected its shortcomings.”

“On top of it, the report reducing the percentage of BCs should be viewed as a political move to suppress BCs, reflecting Congress’ mindset. They used unconstitutional terminology, referring to ‘Hindu BCs’ and ‘Muslim BCs’,” he added.

The Mandal Commission revealed that BCs comprised 51 per cent of the population, and the BRS Comprehensive Household Survey found 52 per cent. “How could this number drop to 46 per cent? A decrease of almost six per cent in a population of four crore is a betrayal of BCs”, he added. The report shows 12 per cent Muslim population but only two per cent Muslim BCs and OCs, which is proof of manipulation of the report, he alleged.

Further, according to the 342-A Act, states do have the freedom to implement BC reservations based on their conditions, yet many are not doing so. In contrast, Modi’s government has granted legal recognition to the BC Commission and shown respect for BCs. On the other hand, Congress had given minority status to universities like Jamia Millia and lifted reservations for BCs, SCs, and STs across more than 9,000 educational institutions nationwide, he informed.