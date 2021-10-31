Telangana CEO Shashank Goyal seeks explanation from collectors over VVPATs issue

It is learned that BJP leaders have complained with state election official Shashank Goyal alleging that VVPATs were manipulated during the Huzurabad by-election. They demanded a full investigation into the incident. As part of this, a petition was submitted to the election commission officials. Similarly, BJP leaders demanded a CBI probe into the incident and asked Shashank Goyal to provide more security during the counting.



In this context, CEO Shashank Goyal held a video conference meeting with election officials on Sunday and directed the collectors and VROs to give a comprehensive explanation on the issue of VVPATs. On the other hand, CEO Shashank Goyal is schedule to meet leaders of all parties tomorrow (Monday).

Meanwhile, the RDO said that over 86 percent polling was recorded in the Huzurabad by-election and informed that the VVPATs and EVMs were secured at the SRR College in Karimnagar. However, he urged not to believe the social media rumours about the VVPATs being shifted into a car. The polling was conducted as per the directions of the Election Commission.