Live
- Pavan Ogeti: Mastering the Art of Systems Development
- Satyadev Turns Giver in aha OTT’s Zebra Contest, Fans Can Win His Favorite Accessories
- Three Asteroids Pass Close to Earth on December 16, No Threat Detected
- "Foundation Stone Soon for Gadwal Court Complex: Advocates and Public Debate Site Feasibility".
- Tamil Adaptation of Iconic Film Stirs Excitement with Star-Studded Voice Cast
- Sri Lankan President Dissanayake Meets PM Modi, Commits to Stronger Bilateral Ties
- Mars Veterinary Health Invests in Crown Veterinary Services
- Group-2 Exams Conducted Peacefully in the District
- ServiceNow Appoints Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as Managing Director and Group Vice President, ServiceNow India and SAARC Business
- Pushpa 2 Breaks Box Office Records, Dethrones Stree 2 and Jawan with Historic Rs 128 Crore Second Weekend
Just In
Telangana CM Extends Condolences on the Passing of Legendary Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed profound grief over the demise of the legendary tabla virtuoso, Padma Vibhushan Zakir Hussain.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed profound grief over the demise of the legendary tabla virtuoso, Padma Vibhushan Zakir Hussain. The Chief Minister paid tribute to Hussain’s unmatched contributions to Indian classical music, highlighting his international acclaim and his legacy in Hindustani music.
CM Revanth Reddy recalled how Zakir Hussain, following in the footsteps of his father, the revered Allarakha, made a significant impact on the art of tabla playing. His unique style and mastery over the instrument earned him worldwide recognition, cementing his place as one of the most prominent figures in the global music arena.
The Chief Minister stated that Hussain's death is a monumental loss to the music world, which will forever mourn his absence. Extending heartfelt condolences, CM Revanth Reddy prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for his family to cope with the immense loss.
He also conveyed his deepest sympathies to Zakir Hussain’s family members during this difficult time, sharing in their sorrow.