Telangana CM Extends Condolences on the Passing of Legendary Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed profound grief over the demise of the legendary tabla virtuoso, Padma Vibhushan Zakir Hussain. The Chief Minister paid tribute to Hussain’s unmatched contributions to Indian classical music, highlighting his international acclaim and his legacy in Hindustani music.

CM Revanth Reddy recalled how Zakir Hussain, following in the footsteps of his father, the revered Allarakha, made a significant impact on the art of tabla playing. His unique style and mastery over the instrument earned him worldwide recognition, cementing his place as one of the most prominent figures in the global music arena.

The Chief Minister stated that Hussain's death is a monumental loss to the music world, which will forever mourn his absence. Extending heartfelt condolences, CM Revanth Reddy prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for his family to cope with the immense loss.

He also conveyed his deepest sympathies to Zakir Hussain’s family members during this difficult time, sharing in their sorrow.