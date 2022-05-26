Telangana CM KCR to visit Karnataka today, to hold talks with former PM Deve Gowda

Chief Minister and TRS president KCR, who is meeting various political parties are going on a one-day visit to Karnataka on Thursday to meet former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, his son, and former CM of the state Kumaraswamy. They will discuss various topics. Information that will mainly discuss the anti-public policies pursued by the Centre. He will discuss with Deve Gowda the strategy to be followed to prevent the BJP from coming to power in the upcoming general elections.



Sources in the TRS said that the issue of immoral activities such as the formation of BJP governments by subjugating members of other parties even if there is no strength in the states is also likely to come up for discussion.

During KCR's Bangalore tour, his fans set up huge cutouts in Deve Gowda's residence. KCR will return to Hyderabad after meeting with Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy and attend Srinivas Goud's daughter's wedding on Thursday evening at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

He will leave Hyderabad for Ralegaon Siddhi in Maharashtra on Friday morning to meet social activist Anna Hazare. After meeting Hazare, he will pay a visit to Shirdi. KCR will be touring Bihar and West Bengal later this month and the schedule is yet to be finalised.