Live
- Kinda Pregnant: A Lighthearted Rom-Com with Missed Potential
- Understanding the Different Types of Personal Loans Available
- Excavation in 2,500-year-old tomb compound in Israel reveals ancient trade routes
- Uttara Kannada Police Raid on Illegal Money Lending Operations
- Disciplinary action against 18 TTD employees for practising 'non-Hindu traditions'
- BC Samaj Terms Caste Enumeration by Congress Govt Full of Flaws and Errors
- Himachal CM lays foundation for north India's first green hydrogen plant
- Free Medical Camp for School Children Held in Nawabpet
- CPI inflation expected in 4.5-4.7 pc range in January: BoB Index
- Sai Teja Launches His Debut Book 'That Boy Thatha' with Film Actor Tanikella Bharani
Just In
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Condolences on the Passing of Aga Khan IV
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of humanitarian and Padma Vibhushan awardee Aga Khan IV, the founder of the Aga Khan Foundation
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of humanitarian and Padma Vibhushan awardee Aga Khan IV, the founder of the Aga Khan Foundation. The CM stated that the passing of Karim Al-Husseini Aga Khan IV, who was recognized as the spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims, is an irreplaceable loss to humanity.
Highlighting his global humanitarian contributions, Revanth Reddy praised Aga Khan IV as a great philanthropist who established hospitals, educational institutions, and cultural organizations across various countries through the Aga Khan Network. He recalled that Aga Khan's initiatives played a vital role in poverty eradication, heritage conservation, healthcare, and education. The Chief Minister also acknowledged the significant impact of Aga Khan’s programs in Hyderabad.
Revanth Reddy lauded Aga Khan IV for upholding values that enhanced the dignity of humanity throughout his life. He extended his deepest condolences to his family, successors, and followers during this time of grief.