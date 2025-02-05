Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Condolences on the Passing of Aga Khan IV

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of humanitarian and Padma Vibhushan awardee Aga Khan IV, the founder of the Aga Khan Foundation. The CM stated that the passing of Karim Al-Husseini Aga Khan IV, who was recognized as the spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims, is an irreplaceable loss to humanity.

Highlighting his global humanitarian contributions, Revanth Reddy praised Aga Khan IV as a great philanthropist who established hospitals, educational institutions, and cultural organizations across various countries through the Aga Khan Network. He recalled that Aga Khan's initiatives played a vital role in poverty eradication, heritage conservation, healthcare, and education. The Chief Minister also acknowledged the significant impact of Aga Khan’s programs in Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy lauded Aga Khan IV for upholding values that enhanced the dignity of humanity throughout his life. He extended his deepest condolences to his family, successors, and followers during this time of grief.