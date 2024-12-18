Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Intensifies Attack on Modi, Adani, and BRS Over Alleged Financial Irregularities

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has escalated his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani, accusing the duo of financial misconduct and shielding corruption. Addressing a protest rally outside Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister demanded the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the Adani Group's alleged financial irregularities.

Revanth Reddy lambasted the Central government, claiming that Modi was protecting his "friend" Gautam Adani despite growing evidence of financial malpractice. “Modi has two choices—send Adani to Tihar jail or an American jail,” said the Chief Minister, referencing recent indictments in the U.S. involving Adani in a $265 million bribery scheme.

Massive Protest Highlights Public Outrage

The protest, which saw the participation of Telangana Congress leaders, MLAs, MLCs, and hundreds of supporters, culminated at Raj Bhavan after the state Assembly was adjourned for the day. Revanth Reddy, while addressing the crowd, expressed frustration over the Central government's inaction, stating, “Despite being in the Chief Minister's chair, I am compelled to stand here because protecting public money is my responsibility.”

The Chief Minister also used the occasion to take aim at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing it of colluding with the BJP to avoid scrutiny. He described the two parties as “two sides of the same coin,” alleging that they have an understanding to shield each other’s wrongdoings.

Allegations of Political Collusion

Revanth Reddy further alleged that the BRS leadership, particularly K.T. Rama Rao, was complicit in corruption, referencing the Formula E Race scandal. He accused the BRS of refraining from demanding Adani’s arrest out of fear that the BJP might retaliate by targeting BRS leaders. “If the BRS has the courage, they should demand a discussion on Adani in the Assembly and pass a resolution urging the Centre to constitute a JPC,” he challenged.

Congress Positions Itself as Anti-Corruption Champion

The protest rally underscored the Telangana Congress government's commitment to rooting out corruption. By calling for a JPC probe and taking a firm stance against financial irregularities, Revanth Reddy sought to project his government as a defender of public interest.

Observers view this protest as a strategic move by the Congress to strengthen its position ahead of the 2024 general elections, particularly in Telangana, where the battle with the BRS and BJP continues to intensify.