Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Issues Key Orders on Aarogyasri Implementation

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has issued important directives to officials regarding the implementation of the Aarogyasri healthcare scheme. The CM has made it clear that the link between ration cards and Aarogyasri cards should not be given.



Additionally, officials have been instructed to ensure that every individual is provided with an Aarogyasri card and to create a digital health profile for all citizens. Furthermore, the remuneration of doctors working in rural areas is set to be increased, and efforts will be made to enhance medical facilities in tribal areas.

In a bid to address the issues faced by Registered Medical Practitioners (RMP) and Private Medical Practitioners (PMP), steps are being taken to find appropriate solutions.

The CM's orders aim to improve healthcare access and delivery in the state, ultimately benefiting the public at large.Officials are expected to swiftly implement these directives to enhance the healthcare infrastructure and services in the region.