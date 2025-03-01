Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Urges Centre for Hyderabad-Bengaluru Defence Industrial Corridor

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has reiterated the state's commitment to making India a global leader in the defence sector. He urged the central government to extend its support and called for the establishment of a Hyderabad-Bengaluru Defence Industrial Corridor to enhance national defence manufacturing.

Speaking at the Vignan Vaibhav – 2025 exhibition, held at Gachibowli Stadium on the occasion of National Science Day, CM Revanth Reddy, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, inaugurated the event. The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to legendary scientists and Bharat Ratna awardees C.V. Raman and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam before addressing the gathering.

Hyderabad’s Crucial Role in Defence

Revanth Reddy highlighted Hyderabad’s decades-long contribution to national security, with key defence institutions such as Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (Midhani), and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) manufacturing missiles, rockets, and other critical defence equipment.

"Hyderabad and Bengaluru serve as major hubs for the nation's defence sector. We have previously urged the central government to establish the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Defence Industrial Corridor, which would attract substantial investments in the sector," the Chief Minister stated.

Call for Central Support

Revanth Reddy emphasised the need for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s support in making this corridor a reality. He noted that startups and private enterprises like Skyroot Aerospace are already making significant strides in rocket production, and an official corridor would further boost the industry.

"Our government is dedicated to strengthening India’s defence capabilities. We seek the Centre’s cooperation in realising this initiative, which will bring immense investment and employment opportunities," he added.

Focus on Youth and Engineering Education

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of skilled youth in the defence sector, stating that both IT professionals and traditional engineering graduates are vital for the country’s progress. He affirmed that the Telangana government is prioritising conventional engineering courses to equip students for future opportunities in national security.

Exhibitions like Vignan Vaibhav – 2025, he noted, play a crucial role in instilling patriotism among students and inspiring them to contribute to the nation’s defence.