Telangana: Contract Lecturers Are Happy To Receive Hike

All the contract lecturers are happy after receiving the good news of a hike in their salaries. The Telangana government has increased the salaries of contract lecturers on par with regular government lecturers. This has led to an increase in the salaries of 320 people across the joint Nalgonda district. The decision was taken by the CM KCR in the wake of the TRS party's promise to regularize contract employees if they came to power in the first election.

As part of that, it released the GO16, which was regularized after coming to power. However, as the issue went to court, the government decided to enforce the basic pay for contract employees on par with regular employees. According to the 10th PRC, the salary of contract teachers, who had been working for Rs 18,000 till then, has been increased to Rs 37,100. As a result, they are now being paid equal to the regular employees.

However, on Thursday, the government decided to increase wages through GO 105 by raising wages as per the 11th PRC. As a result, the current wage per employee has risen to Rs 54,220. The contract lecturers expressed their happiness and thanked the CM KCR.