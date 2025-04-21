Telangana CS Race hots up

Hyderabad: With the state government poised to appoint a new Chief Secretary by April end, two seniormost 'outperforming' bureaucrats in the government are vying for the coveted post of the head of the state administration.

Following the reports that incumbent Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari will demit the office without any extension on April 30, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K Rama Krishna Rao and Special Chief Secretary (IT and Industries) Jayesh Ranjan have intensified their efforts for the top post in Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy government.

Although strong speculations were doing rounds that the Chief Minister had zeroed in on Ramakrishna Rao as the successor to Santhi Kumari, official sources said that Jayesh Ranjan threw the hat in the ring and trying his luck to become the second Chief Secretary of the Revanth Reddy government.

Sources said that 1992 batch IAS officer Ramakrishna Rao's name was under active consideration for the CS post but he has only 4 months service till August. Considering Ramakrishna Rao's administrative skills and efficient financial management as the Finance Secretary for the last 10 years, the Chief Minister reportedly indicated the top official as the next Chief Secretary at a meeting recently. However, close associates suggested to the CM to continue utilising the senior bureaucrat's services as Finance Secretary in the wake of precarious financial conditions. “It is proposed that Ramakrishna Rao will be appointed as State Advisor (Finance) after his retirement and continue his services in the government,” sources said.

Following reports that Ramakrishna Rao may continue as the Secretary of the important Finance wing, 1992 batch IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan was lobbying strongly for the Chief Secretary post.

Hailing from Bihar and belonging to the BC community, the IT Secretary presented a report of his services to the state and his role in making Telangana a strong IT and industry hub to the Chief Minister recently.

The official claimed that he is capable of handling the Chief Secretary post and he will be in service for more than 2 years until September 2027 in the report.

"Jayesh Ranjan was also maintaining a strong hold in the CMO and his performance as IT Secretary will be an added advantage to stake a claim," the sources said, adding that the CM who is on a visit to Japan along with Jayesh Ranjan will take a call on the finalization of the name of the new Chief Secretary only after returning to Hyderabad on April 23.

Another senior IAS officer and Special Chief Secretary in the Roads and Buildings Department, Vikas Raj, was also eyeing for the CS post.

If the 1992 batch officer is selected as the CS, Vikas Raj will get the opportunity to continue in the top post for almost three years until March 2028. "Vikas Raj will be the first choice if the government wanted to select a CS for a long time without any changes until 2028 Assembly elections," the sources averred.