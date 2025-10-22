Telangana DGP assures full support to family of slain constable Pramod Kumar

Hyderabad: The Director General of Police (DGP) for Telangana State, B Shivadhar Reddy, assured the family of the victim, Constable Pramod Kumar, that both the government and the police department would always support them and encouraged them to remain strong. Today , DGP Shivadhar Reddy, accompanied by Multi Zone Inspector General S Chandrasekhar Reddy, Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy, and others, paid a visit to the family of Central Crime Station (CCS) Constable Pramod Kumar, who was tragically murdered in Nizamabad city while attempting to arrest the criminal Riyaz.

The DGP conveyed that his visit was under the special directives of state Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and expressed profound sorrow over Constable Pramod Kumar's tragic death, reminding the family that the government had declared an ex-gratia payment of Rs 1 crore to the victim's family, in addition to a 300-yard house plot, a pension, and a job for one of the family members; he stated that the loss of the dedicated and well-liked officer was deeply distressing and assured that the department would strive to provide all necessary support. Later, at the Commissionerate office, DGP B Shivadhar Reddy presented house pattas to nine families of police martyrs, accompanied by Nizamabad Rural MLA Dr R Bhupathi Reddy and Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy, disclosing that since 1989, 18 policemen have made the ultimate sacrifice in Nizamabad district, and now nine of these families are receiving house plots of 300 yards each in the Gannaram suburbs of Indalvai mandal, while encouraging the remaining nine families to step forward to receive residential plots in the same locality.

Furthermore, on the occasion of Police Martyrs' Commemoration Day, 200-yard house plots were allocated to the families of police martyrsa long-awaited gestureand the DGP emphasized that the state government has also granted new housing plots to the families of the 33 policemen who lost their lives in the tragic incident at the Andhra-Odisha border in 2008, honouring their sacrifices. Finally, Rural MLA Bhupathi Reddy suggested that Syed Asif, a young man from Sarangapur who sustained serious injuries while attempting to apprehend Riyaz and is currently receiving treatment in Hyderabad, should be offered a Home Guard position within the police department if feasible, a proposal to which DGP Shivadhar Reddy responded favourably, mentioning that efforts will be made to secure a Home Guard job for Syed Asif during the upcoming recruitment notification.