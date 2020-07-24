Telangana: Do not insist for medical certificate from transgenders

Hyderabad: The High Court Division Bench comprising of Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy heard the public interest litigation filed by Vyjayanti Vasanta Mogli @ M.Vijay Kumar to direct the State government to provide free ration, nutrition food and provisions including vegetables and fruits to members of the transgender community from ration shops and also from other outlets without insisting for the production of ration cards and other ID cards.

CJ Raghavendra Singh Chauhan questioned Advocate General Banda Shivananda Prasad about where has this GO been issued incorporating all these things.

The Advocate General informed the bench that the Government has issued a revision circular on Thursday itself, and will forward it to the Court.

The matter was adjourned to August 20.

