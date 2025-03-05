Telangana Excise Officials Seize Over 26 Kg of Ganja on Konark Express

Hyderabad: The Telangana Excise Department’s State Task Force (STF) seized over 26 kilograms of ganja worth ₹13.50 lakh during a special operation aboard the Konark Express. The train, which runs from Bhubaneswar to Mumbai, was under surveillance after a tip-off led authorities to suspect illegal transport of narcotics.

A 25-member STF team boarded the train at Kazipet and conducted thorough checks over a 130-kilometre stretch before reaching Secunderabad. During the operation, officials identified suspicious bags, which were later found to contain 26.88 kilograms of ganja.

However, those responsible for smuggling the contraband managed to evade arrest. Investigators believe the smugglers may have abandoned the bags and fled upon noticing enforcement officers on board. The seized drugs were handed over to the Secunderabad Excise police station, and efforts are ongoing to trace the individuals involved.

This seizure highlights the growing challenge of drug transportation via railway networks. Authorities are now focusing on tightening security measures and intensifying surveillance on key routes to curb smuggling activities.