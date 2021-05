Telangana Government appoints new V-Cs to State universities

Hyderabad: TheTelangana government on Saturday announced the names of the newly appointed Vice-Chancellors of 10 State universities. A government statement said that the new V-Cs were appointed after Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has approved their names.

The newly appointed V-Cs were - Prof D Ravinder Yadav (Osmania University, Hyderabad); Prof T Ramesh (Kakatiya University, Warangal); Prof D Ravinder (Telangana University, Nizamabad); Prof Sitarama Rao (Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, Hyderabad); Prof T Kishan Rao (Potti Sriramulu Telugu University, Hyderabad); Prof Lakshmikant Rathode (Palamuru University, Mahbubnagar); Prof Ch Gopal Reddy (Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda); Prof Katta Narasimha Reddy (Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad); Prof Mallesham (Satavahana University, Karimnagar); and Prof N Kavita Daryani Rao (Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, Hyderabad).