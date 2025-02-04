Telangana Government Approves SC Sub-Categorization Recommendations, Rejects Creamy Layer Proposal

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that the state government has approved three key recommendations from the Justice Shameem Akhtar-led One-Member Commission regarding the sub-categorization of Scheduled Castes (SCs). However, the government has rejected the proposal to introduce a creamy layer within the SC category.

Addressing a special session of the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister described the move as a "historic decision" that resolves a long-pending issue affecting SC sub-groups. "This is one of the most satisfying days of my political career. It is a privilege to be part of such a historic decision. Years ago, I was expelled from the Assembly for raising the demand for SC sub-categorization. Today, as the Leader of the House, I am fulfilling that very demand," he remarked.

Key Decisions on SC Sub-Categorization

The Telangana government has approved the Commission's proposal to divide the 59 SC communities in the state into three groups:

Group I: 15 sub-castes to receive 1% reservation

15 sub-castes to receive Group II: 18 sub-castes to receive 9% reservation

18 sub-castes to receive Group III: 26 sub-castes to receive 5% reservation

The government has also endorsed a Preferential Model for job recruitment, ensuring fair representation of SC communities through a roster system.

However, the proposal to introduce a creamy layer within SCs—which would limit benefits based on economic status—has been rejected by the state government.

Implementation and Legal Framework

The decision aligns with the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench ruling on SC categorization, making Telangana the first state in India to act on the verdict. On August 1, 2024, the state government had formally expressed its gratitude to the Supreme Court for its landmark judgment.

To ensure smooth implementation, a Cabinet Sub-Committee has been formed, led by Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, with members Damodar Rajanarsimha, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Dansari Seethakka, and MP Dr. Mallu Ravi.

The Justice Shameem Akhtar Commission, set up on October 11, 2024, was initially given 60 days to submit its report. However, due to the complexity of the issue, its tenure was extended until February 10, 2025.

Extensive Data Collection for Recommendations

Since November 11, 2024, the Commission has conducted district-level visits, public consultations, and surveys across SC settlements. It received a total of 8,681 petitions from various stakeholders and gathered detailed data on:

SC population distribution

Literacy rates

Employment levels

Education enrollments

Government job recruitment

Economic assistance programs

Political representation

Based on this research, the Commission compiled a 199-page report, which was submitted on February 3, 2025.

With the Telangana Cabinet now approving key recommendations, the government is set to roll out the new SC reservation model, marking a historic policy shift aimed at ensuring fair distribution of benefits among SC communities.