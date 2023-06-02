Telangana government to kick start sheep distribution scheme phase 2 from June 9

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to begin the second phase of the Sheep Distribution Scheme taken up across the State from June 9 as part of the 21-day celebrations of Telangana Formation Day commencing from Friday.

As of March 2018, the State government distributed 1 crore 28 lakh sheep to the beneficiaries in the subsidized sheep distribution scheme.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav will formally launch the programme at Nakrekal in the Nalgonda district, while other Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs will distribute sheep units in their respective districts and constituencies across Telangana.

About I, 3.93 lakh sheep units comprising 20 sheep and one ram each were distributed to the eligible members of the Golla Kuruma community during phase 1.

In the second phase, around 3.5 lakh families are expected to benefit.

The Minister said that the beneficiaries should be taken along with the officials to purchase the sheep units. All measures should be taken to ensure transparency.

Srinivas Yadav directed the officials to make medicines, fodder, insurance tags and other arrangements for all the beneficiaries and he approved requests from the Madasi Kuruva community to include them as beneficiaries under the scheme.

Reviewing the arrangements for the celebrations of Telangana Formation Day, the Minister instructed the officials of the animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries departments to make the beneficiaries under various schemes participate in all events being organised as part of the 21-day festivities.

He asked them to intimate the elected representatives in advance and make arrangements accordingly to ensure their participation in the sheep distribution scheme.

Fish food festival in all the districts on June 8, 9 and 10

The fisheries department will be organising a fish food festival in all the district headquarters on June 8, 9 and 10.

Around 20 to 30 stalls each will be set up in all districts where dishes like fish fry, biryani and fish soup prepared by trained women fishermen will be served.

Srinivas Yadav will inaugurate the fish food festival in Hyderabad at NTR stadium while local elected representatives will inaugurate them in their respective districts on the same day.

Participation of dairy farmers and fishermen in the Rythu Dinotsavam celebrations to be held on Saturday at all Rythu Vedikas.

Explanation of the fish and shrimp distribution at all reservoirs will be taken up as part of Cheruvula Panduga on June 8, by setting up stalls and flexies.

Officials of the department were further directed to plant saplings in large numbers as part of the Haritha Haram programme at all veterinary hospitals.