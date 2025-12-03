Telangana govt announces issuance of new Bhudar cards soon

In a significant development, the Telangana government will soon issue Bhudar cards following the local body elections, as revealed by Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy in a recent press briefing. He stated that the cards have already been prepared, with a second phase of surveying set to take place in 373 unmapped villages post-elections.

Minister Reddy expressed criticism towards the previous administration, stating that the Dharani system, implemented during K. Chandrashekar Rao's tenure, "has been thrown into the Bay of Bengal." He highlighted the introduction of the Bhu Bharati Act by his government, which he claims has garnered public approval. As part of a pilot project, a land survey has been successfully completed in five unmapped villages.

During his address at the Telangana Secretariat, Minister Reddy announced the appointment of 6,000 Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) and the licensing of 3,490 surveyors, each assigned to revenue villages. Additionally, he confirmed that Rovers are being procured to support the surveyors in their duties. The Minister also accused the previous regime of having severely damaged the revenue system and assured that his government is working to restore it. Furthermore, he revealed plans for the construction of 59 modern sub-registrar offices.