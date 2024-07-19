Telangana Govt to present full budget on July 25

Hyderabad: The state government is likely to present the annual budget with an outlay of Rs 2.90 lakh crore on July 25.

It may be mentioned here that Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka presented a vote-on-account of Rs 2.75 lakh crore on February 10. Presenting the budget, he said he was not happy with presenting the vote-on-account as the first budget of the Congress government. The vote-on-account had pegged the revenue expenditure and capital expenditure at Rs 2,01,178 crore and Rs 29,669 crore, respectively.

The budget session of the Assembly would commence from July 23.

Interestingly, the budget session will commence on the day when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present in Parliament the first full budget of the third term of the NDA government.



Officials said the BAC (Business Advisory Committee) will decide the total number of working days of the budget session.

The Governor will address the joint sitting of the Legislature on the first day of the session. This will be followed by presentation of the full budget on July 25, officials said

Some of the important issues that are likely to dominate the session are extending Rythu Bharosa, state emblem, implementation of farm loan waiver scheme, performance of the eight month Congress government, corruption in Kaleshwaram and power purchase agreements. The possibility of discussing the pending issues under the AP State Re-Organisation Act 2014 is also not ruled out.