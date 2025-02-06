Telangana HC Directs Government to Complete Land Registration in Bachupally

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government, along with officials from the Revenue and Registration departments, to complete the registration of a 1.26-acre land parcel in Bachupally, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, provided the submitted documents are in order.

Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy, delivering the verdict on Thursday (February 6), emphasized that the state and its authorities have no power to classify private properties as prohibited unless they fall under the specific categories outlined in Section 22-A of the Registration Act, 1908.

The case was brought before the court by landowner T. Venkata Subbaiah and businessman T. Prashanth, the prospective buyer. The petitioners argued that despite fulfilling all procedural requirements and submitting the necessary documents at the Sub-Registrar’s office, the property’s registration was unjustly stalled.

According to their counsel, the buyer had paid ₹30 lakh in registration charges and secured a slot for the transaction. However, they alleged that the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, influenced by a private individual, blocked the property’s transaction status without prior notice. Furthermore, they contended that there was no official government order prohibiting the registration of the land.

The High Court’s ruling reinforces the principle that private properties cannot be arbitrarily classified as prohibited unless they meet the legal criteria under the Registration Act. The judgment is expected to set a precedent for similar disputes in the future.