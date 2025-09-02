Live
Telangana HC hears KCR, Harish Rao petition on Kaleshwaram, says no action till October 7
The Telangana High Court has delivered significant orders concerning the Kaleshwaram project, declaring that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) shall not pursue an investigation based on the findings of Justice PC Ghose's report. This decision follows a petition filed by former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and MLA Harish Rao, challenging the Kaleshwaram Commission report.
During the proceedings, the Advocate General presented crucial arguments on behalf of the state government, asserting that the CBI's investigation into the Kaleshwaram case would proceed irrespective of the commission's report. The court was informed that investigations would be based on the National Data Security Agency (NDSA) report. The Advocate General contended that the interim petitions lodged by KCR and Harish Rao are not valid and upheld the government's decision to assign the Kaleshwaram project investigation to the CBI.
The High Court has adjourned the next hearing to October 7, explicitly stating that no actions will be taken until this date. The court indicated that it would consider the full arguments following the court's vacation period.