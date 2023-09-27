Live
Just In
Telangana High Court slaps Rs 10,000 fine on MLA Sunitha
Highlights
The Telangana High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Alail MLA Gongidi Sunitha from BRS.
Earlier, a petition was filed against her for not disclosing assets and giving false information in the election affidavit. Boreddy Ayodhya Reddy of Alai was implicated in this case.
In this case of 2018, the High Court had expressed its anger that Sunitha had not filed a counter-petition so far.
She was fined 10,000 and ordered to file a counter by October 3. The hearing was adjourned to October 3.
