Telangana: KTR congratulates Mynampally Rohit over completion of MBBS with two gold medals

Telangana Municipal and Urban Development Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president, K Taraka Rama Rao has congratulated Mynampally Rohit, son of Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao for his achievement in academics. Rohit who complete MBBS with two gold medals one each in Obstetrics and Gynaecology and the other in Paediatrics was honoured by KTR today.

Meanwhile, Mynampally Rohit also took to Twitter to thank the minister for his support at all times. He lauded the leadership of the latter for promoting the young talent. He thanked for spending some time to honour his success.

"KTR garu is always in forefront while promoting talent, his phenomenal leadership never let him compromise on honouring the merit, I sincerely appreciate his time and the acclaim in recognition of my academic success. Many thanks for all the support Ramanna!," Mynampally Rohit tweeted.

Rohit was graduated from Mediciti Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad. The graduation ceremony was held a week back where the governor of Telangana presided over the event.



