Telangana minister Gangula Kamalakar tests COVID-19 positive

Telangana minister Gangula Kamalakar tested positive for COVID-19. The minister moved into home isolation on Tuesday evening.

Gangula Kamalakar who is in-charge of the Huzurabad by-election took part in the election campaign along with the party candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday. In the evening, Kamalakar returned to Karimnagar after he developed severe cold and fever and tested positive for the virus.

After his samples came positive, the minister asked those who came in contact with him in the recent past to move into isolation. Kamalakar has been actively participating in the election campaign since the election notification was released.

This was the second time the minister was tested positive for COVID-19.