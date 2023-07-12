Telangana power politics. AICC takes up damage control exercise

New Delhi: Taking up damage control exercise, Telangana Congress in-charge Manikrao Thakre on Wednesday said free power supply to farmers will be among the Assembly poll promises of his party and it is considering what more can be provided to them.



His comments come in the wake of state Congress president A Revanth Reddy's alleged remarks that three hours of free power is enough for farmers and that round-the-clock free electricity supply is not required. Congress sources said that the BRS was trying to play a political game by twisting the speech of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy. Revanth who had gone to attend TANA meeting also denied having said that Congress if voted to power will give only three hours of power