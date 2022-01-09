Telangana: Private bus operators double prices, fleece passengers

Hyderabad: Though many are upbeat over the Covid-induced long Sankranti holidays, the private bus operators making sure that the festive fizz is short-lived by doubling up ticket prices and fleecing the hapless passengers.

The private bus operators want to make a killing by taking the advantage of passengers who want to rush to their hometowns to celebrate the festival. The prices of tickets which were earlier anywhere between Rs 600-Rs 800 have now been hiked to Rs 2,000. According to bus operators, the prices are likely to rise further in the coming days of Sankranti period.

"Private bus operators are looting the public. During festive season, they normally hike the prices to 10 to 20 per cent, but this time, they have doubled up. Since I am visiting my hometown after a long time, I am forced to book the ticket. Also, the Covid safety is also likely to take a backseat with many hurrying to go to their hometowns," said Ramesh Rao, a techie.

"I was forced to cancel my ticket from Hyderabad to Kurnool after seeing the ticket price. At usual times, the ticket for non-AC costs Rs 700. But now, they are charging Rs 2,000 for the same," said Sirisha, an IT employee.

However, talking about the brisk business they are intending to do in the festive season, a travel agent said, "Still the occupancy ratio is not up to the mark and many have canceled their booking. We are hoping to see a good response in the coming days."

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is plying 4,322 special buses, including 3,338 to districts in Telangana and 984 to neighboring state Andhra Pradesh without charging any additional charges. Intending passengers can reserve their seats as all these seats were available at the regular fair, suggested an RTC official.