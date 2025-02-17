  • Menu
Telangana RTC Announces 10% Discount on Bangalore Route Bus Services

Telangana RTC has launched a 10% discount on all bus services traveling to Bangalore, allowing passengers to save up to ₹160 on their tickets. The offer is available through the official website, www.tgsrtcbus.in.

The Telangana RTC has some good news for passengers traveling on the Bangalore route. It has announced a significant discount on all services running to Bangalore, allowing passengers to save between ₹100 and ₹160.

In a statement, the RTC revealed that it is offering a 10% discount on bus services to Bangalore. This offer is available to everyone who books a ticket through the RTC's official website, www.tgsrtcbus.in.

Discounts on buses from Hyderabad to Bangalore:

  • AC sleeper (berth) ticket: ₹1596, reduced to ₹1412
  • AC sleeper-seater ticket: ₹1203, reduced to ₹1083
  • Rajdhani ticket: ₹1203, reduced to ₹1083
  • Non-AC sleeper-seater ticket: ₹1160, reduced to ₹1044
  • Non-AC seater ticket: ₹951, reduced to ₹856
  • Super luxury ticket: ₹946, reduced to ₹851

For more details, please visit the RTC official website, www.tgsrtcbus.in.

