Just In
Telangana RTC Announces 10% Discount on Bangalore Route Bus Services
Highlights
Telangana RTC has launched a 10% discount on all bus services traveling to Bangalore, allowing passengers to save up to ₹160 on their tickets. The offer is available through the official website, www.tgsrtcbus.in.
The Telangana RTC has some good news for passengers traveling on the Bangalore route. It has announced a significant discount on all services running to Bangalore, allowing passengers to save between ₹100 and ₹160.
In a statement, the RTC revealed that it is offering a 10% discount on bus services to Bangalore. This offer is available to everyone who books a ticket through the RTC's official website, www.tgsrtcbus.in.
Discounts on buses from Hyderabad to Bangalore:
- AC sleeper (berth) ticket: ₹1596, reduced to ₹1412
- AC sleeper-seater ticket: ₹1203, reduced to ₹1083
- Rajdhani ticket: ₹1203, reduced to ₹1083
- Non-AC sleeper-seater ticket: ₹1160, reduced to ₹1044
- Non-AC seater ticket: ₹951, reduced to ₹856
- Super luxury ticket: ₹946, reduced to ₹851
For more details, please visit the RTC official website, www.tgsrtcbus.in.
Next Story