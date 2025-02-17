Telangana RTC Announces 10% Discount on Bangalore Route Bus Services

The Telangana RTC has some good news for passengers traveling on the Bangalore route. It has announced a significant discount on all services running to Bangalore, allowing passengers to save between ₹100 and ₹160.

In a statement, the RTC revealed that it is offering a 10% discount on bus services to Bangalore. This offer is available to everyone who books a ticket through the RTC's official website, www.tgsrtcbus.in.

Discounts on buses from Hyderabad to Bangalore:

AC sleeper (berth) ticket: ₹1596, reduced to ₹1412

AC sleeper-seater ticket: ₹1203, reduced to ₹1083

Rajdhani ticket: ₹1203, reduced to ₹1083

Non-AC sleeper-seater ticket: ₹1160, reduced to ₹1044

Non-AC seater ticket: ₹951, reduced to ₹856

Super luxury ticket: ₹946, reduced to ₹851