  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Schools to Operate Half-Day from March 15 to April 23; Special Classes for Class X Students

Telangana Schools to Operate Half-Day from March 15 to April 23; Special Classes for Class X Students
x
Highlights

Telangana schools will run half-day from March 15 to April 23, with special classes for Class X students. Schools with SSC centres will operate 1-5 PM.

All schools in Telangana will follow a half-day schedule starting from March 15 until April 23, the last working day of the academic year. According to a notification from the School Education Department, primary, upper primary, and high schools—across government, aided, and private sectors—will operate from 8 AM to 12:30 PM.

Additionally, special classes will be conducted for Class X students to help them prepare for the SSC Public Examination. Schools with SSC exam centres will run from 1 PM to 5 PM to accommodate these sessions. Mid-day meals will be served at 12:30 PM.

The Department has instructed Regional Joint Directors and District Educational Officers to ensure that these directives are communicated to all schools and properly implemented.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick