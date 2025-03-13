Live
Telangana Schools to Operate Half-Day from March 15 to April 23; Special Classes for Class X Students
Telangana schools will run half-day from March 15 to April 23, with special classes for Class X students. Schools with SSC centres will operate 1-5 PM.
All schools in Telangana will follow a half-day schedule starting from March 15 until April 23, the last working day of the academic year. According to a notification from the School Education Department, primary, upper primary, and high schools—across government, aided, and private sectors—will operate from 8 AM to 12:30 PM.
Additionally, special classes will be conducted for Class X students to help them prepare for the SSC Public Examination. Schools with SSC exam centres will run from 1 PM to 5 PM to accommodate these sessions. Mid-day meals will be served at 12:30 PM.
The Department has instructed Regional Joint Directors and District Educational Officers to ensure that these directives are communicated to all schools and properly implemented.