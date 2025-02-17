Live
Just In
Telangana Special Mahashivratri Bus Services & Arunachal Temple Tour Package
In celebration of Mahashivratri, the Telangana Tourism Department will run special bus services to famous temples, including Vemulawada, Kondagattu, and Kaleshwaram, from February 26th to 27th.
The Telangana Tourism Department will run special buses to famous temples in the state to celebrate Mahashivratri. These special bus services will operate from the 26th to the 27th of this month. Special services will be provided from Hyderabad to Vemulawada, Kondagattu, Kaleshwaram, Keesara, and Komuravelli. Additionally, the Tourism Department has decided to run special buses to Yadagiri Gutta and Swarnagiri daily.
Officials stated that this service will begin next week. The ticket prices have been set at Rs. 1,500 for adults and Rs. 1,200 for children. The Tourism Department has also announced a special tour package to Arunachal, a famous Shiva temple in Tamil Nadu. This package will last a total of 4 days. During this yatra, visitors will visit the Arunachaleswara Temple, the Golden Temple of Vellore, and Kanipakam. This package will be available once a month, starting from March 11.