Telangana: Summer Vacations for Schools Begin on April 24, 2025
Highlights
Summer vacations for schools across the state will start on Thursday, April 24, 2025. All government, private, aided, and Gurukul schools will remain closed until June 11, 2025. The new academic year 2025-26 will begin on June 12, 2025.
As the 2024-25 academic year came to an end on Wednesday, teachers held meetings with parents to discuss students' progress. Progress cards were handed over to students during these meetings.
Officials have also issued a warning to school managements, reminding them not to conduct any classes during the summer break.
