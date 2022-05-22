Telangana: Two youth drowned in Kondapochamma reservoir in Siddipet district

The tragic incident took place in Siddipet district of Telangana where two youths from Hyderabad drowned in Siddipet Kondapochamma reservoir on Sunday. The young men who landed in the reservoir for swimming were submerged in the water. The people who noticed it provided information to the police.

The police immediately rushed to the scene and carried out search operations. Police along with locals, with the help of swimmers, were searching for the missing youths.



The missing youth were identified as Akshay Venkat 28 from Hyderabad, and Rajan Sharma (28). However, more details regarding this incident are yet to be known.