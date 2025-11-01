Temple inauguration and idol consecration ceremonies held

Kothagudem: The idol consecration and temple inauguration ceremonies of Sri Sri Sri Veerla Ankammaa Thalli and Pothuraju Simhavahana were celebrated with religious fervour at Mooka Mamidi village in Mulakalapalli mandal. According to the temple management committee, the three-day Maha Pratishtha Mahotsavam held from Wednesday to Friday was conducted in a grand and traditional manner, drawing large numbers of devotees and villagers who participated with devotion and enthusiasm.The rituals included Veda Parayanam, Bimba Shuddhi, Gopuja, Ganapati Puja, and others followed by Prana Pratishtha and Kumbhabhishekam. Priests performed various Yagnas, Kalasharchanas, and Vedic recitations, filling the temple surroundings with spiritual energy.

The rituals concluded with first darshan (Pratham Darshan), Pandit blessings, and Annadanam that continued throughout the three days, serving thousands of devotees.

The consecration was graced by Sri Sri Pidugu Tarun Chennakesa, the Pontiff of Palnati Veerachara Peetham, who led and performed key rituals of the consecration ceremony. Vedic scholar Brahma Sri Kodama Simham Bharadwaj and several other priests participated in the sacred proceedings on the concluding day.