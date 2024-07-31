TG Cong in damage control mode amid buzz on MLAs rejoining BRS

Hyderabad: Amid the rumours that the defected BRS MLAs will return to the Telangana party, the Telangana Congress leadership began an exercise for damage control.

Soon after a few defected BRS legislators met some senior party leaders at BRSLP office in the Assembly, State I and PR and Revenue minister P Srinivas Reddy said that no BRS MLAs who joined the Congress will leave the ruling party. All the 10 defected BRS MLAs were happy after joining the Congress, he added.

Referring to a meeting between defected MLA from Bhadrachalam T Venkat Rao and the BRS leaders, the minister said that the MLA was an old friend of the BRS leaders and it was the reason he met them at BRSLP leader’s office. The Congress would give recognition to all defected MLAs and fulfill the assurances for the development of their Assembly constituencies, he said.

Roads and Buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy maintained that all the defected BRS MLAs were happy and it was the BRS leadership creating political nuisance by giving leaks to the media. “15 more BRS MLAs are ready to join the Congress soon. The ruling party will protect the interests of all defected MLAs,” he assured. Government whip Adi Srinivas also clarified that no defected MLA will join the BRS again as they realised that the opposition party lost the people’s confidence. Gadwal MLA B Ramkrishna Reddy who joined the Congress recently was facing trouble due to local political factors and the party leadership would sort out every issue, he informed.

Meanwhile, Congress senior leader and Ibrahimpatnam MLA Malreddy Rangareddy said that he is confident of getting minister portfolios in the cabinet expansion. He was the lone MLA from Congress who won from Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts in the recently held Assembly elections.