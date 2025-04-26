TGEC holds workshop on teacher education

Hyderabad: The Telangana Education Commission (TGEC) organised a consultation workshop on teacher education.

A TGEC communiqué on Friday stated that the workshop was chaired by TGEC Chairman Murali Akunuri and co-led by Sandhya Rani, Convener of the Teacher Education Working Group (TEC). Experts from academia and the development sector contributed valuable suggestions during the workshop. Ramesh Deictoin from SCERT presented insights into existing policies, programmes, and ongoing capacity-building efforts in Telangana. Professor Ritesh Khunyakari, an Associate Professor at the School of Education Studies, TISS, shared lessons from local and international initiatives that could inform teacher development practices in Telangana. Professor Nirmat Kaur from Azim Premji University outlined policy directions and practice-based suggestions relevant to Telangana’s teacher education landscape. Professor Kamala from the College of Teacher Education, Andhra Mahila Sabha, discussed the current state of early childhood education (ECE) pre-service and in-service teacher training. Madhukar Reddy Banuri, CEO of Leadership for Equity, shared replicable models and insights drawn from interventions in other states.