Live
- Himachal farmers promoting cow dung, buttermilk for natural farming in mountainous terrain
- Premier League: Chelsea scrape past Everton through Nicolas Jackson's lone goal
- Kalinga Super Cup: Mohun Bagan SG sail past Kerala Blasters to seal SF spot
- MotoGP: Marc Marquez extends dominance with sprint race victory at Spanish GP
- Pahalgam aftermath: Crackdown intensifies in Kashmir, 175 detained
- New Land Disputes Resolution System Introduced Through "Bhoo Bharati Act": District Collector B.M. Santosh
- BJP Leader S. Ramachandra Reddy Opposes Cancellation of Mallankunta Reservoir, Submits Representation to District Officials
- Waqf Amendment Act Will Protect Rights of Poor Muslims: DK Aruna
- Historic Step for Alampur Farmers: Link Canal from RDS to Chinnonipalli Reservoir Approved, Grand Felicitation for MP Mallu Ravi and AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar
- Illicit Affair Leads to Murder: Four Arrested in Gadwal District
TGEC holds workshop on teacher education
The Telangana Education Commission (TGEC) organised a consultation workshop on teacher education.
Hyderabad: The Telangana Education Commission (TGEC) organised a consultation workshop on teacher education.
A TGEC communiqué on Friday stated that the workshop was chaired by TGEC Chairman Murali Akunuri and co-led by Sandhya Rani, Convener of the Teacher Education Working Group (TEC). Experts from academia and the development sector contributed valuable suggestions during the workshop. Ramesh Deictoin from SCERT presented insights into existing policies, programmes, and ongoing capacity-building efforts in Telangana. Professor Ritesh Khunyakari, an Associate Professor at the School of Education Studies, TISS, shared lessons from local and international initiatives that could inform teacher development practices in Telangana. Professor Nirmat Kaur from Azim Premji University outlined policy directions and practice-based suggestions relevant to Telangana’s teacher education landscape. Professor Kamala from the College of Teacher Education, Andhra Mahila Sabha, discussed the current state of early childhood education (ECE) pre-service and in-service teacher training. Madhukar Reddy Banuri, CEO of Leadership for Equity, shared replicable models and insights drawn from interventions in other states.