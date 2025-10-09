Live
TGIC resolves 5,200 cases, addresses backlog of 20,000 RTI appeals
Commission visits 10 districts, promotes RTI awareness and quick case disposal
Hyderabad: The Telangana Information Commission (TGIC) heard about 6,000 cases and resolved 5,200 of them, adjourning 800 cases over the past four months. The commission observed that the majority of pending cases were from the Revenue and Municipal Administration and Urban Development departments. Since the Chief Information Commissioner and other members took oath in May, the commission has been actively working to clear the backlog of pending cases.
The commission revived its office at Samachara Hakku Bhavan, which had been inactive for 30 months, by focusing on capacity building for all personnel, including commissioners, adopting strategies for the quick disposal of long-pending cases, and restructuring the organisation with dedicated sections for judicial and administrative functions.
According to a report, when the newly appointed Chief Information Commissioner and other members officially assumed office, the number of pending second appeals and complaints stood at 17,720. During the last four months, another 2,300 cases were added, bringing the total to about 20,000 cases. In the past four months, the commission heard about 6,000 cases, ensured the flow of information, disposed of 5,200 cases, and adjourned 800 cases. The majority of pending cases are in the Revenue and Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) departments. These cases are allotted to commissioners zone-wise for hearing.