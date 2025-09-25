TGSRTC becomes India’s first public transport entity to tap AI technology

Hyderabad: Focusing on enhancing efficiency, reducing operational costs, ensuring commuter convenience, and improving employee welfare, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has become the first public transport corporation in the country to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its operations. This landmark initiative marks a new era and a pioneering step towards leveraging advanced technology in public transport management.

TGSRTC has partnered with Hansa Equity Partners LLP to implement the AI project across all depots. The firm will provide technical expertise, strategic planning, and specialised training for TGSRTC’s dedicated technology team, ensuring seamless execution.

According to TGSRTC, one of the key initiatives under AI integration is employee health monitoring: Through the Grand Health Challenge, medical reports of over 40,000 employees are being analyzed using AI and Machine Learning to identify health risks and promote preventive care. “A successful pilot in six depots is now being scaled up corporation-wide. This will help improve crew productivity significantly,” said Executive Director Munishekar.

In the AI-driven Scheduling, the TGSRTC is preparing to introduce automated, demand-based scheduling of bus services. AI models will analyze traffic patterns, festivals, weekly trends, and passenger demand to optimize fleet deployment.

This will contribute to greater resource utilisation cutting the wastage.

Operational Efficiency: AI will be utilized to monitor employee performance, streamline operations, and minimize costs, while ensuring faster and commuter-friendly services. A detailed presentation on AI implementation was recently made to Minister for Transport & BC Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat. The session was attended by Vikas Raj, Special Chief Secretary, Transport and Roads and Buildings Dept, V.C. Sajjanar, Managing Director, TGSRTC, and other senior officials.

The Minister lauded TGSRTC’s forward-looking approach, observing that AI is shaping the future across sectors worldwide. He commended the corporation’s initiative and urged officials to ensure collaborative execution for long-term success.

On this occasion, he felicitated Trinadha Babu and Suneel Regulla of Hansa Equity Partners LLP for their vital contributions since the inception of the Strategic Deployment Plan (SDP) in 2021, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

TGSRTC officials emphasized that the AI project stems from the success of the Strategic Deployment Plan, initiated in 2021. The SDP has been instrumental in aligning TGSRTC with modern transport requirements, improving passenger services, digital transformation and strengthening financial sustainability. Regular monthly reviews under SDP continue to guide short- and long-term goals.

Sajjanar highlighted that AI adoption is a strategic leap to prepare TGSRTC for future challenges. He stated that AI integration will significantly enhance speed, transparency, and accuracy of services, while enabling smart scheduling to meet dynamic passenger needs.

“TGSRTC is setting a national benchmark by being the first in India’s public transport sector to adopt such technology,” added Sajjanar with pride.