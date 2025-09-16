Three-day meet on remote sensing, space tech from today

Hyderabad: KL University Hyderabad (KLH) Aziz Nagar is hosting ‘EARTHSENSE 2025’, a global conference uniting thought leaders, researchers, and innovators to explore advancements in Artificial Intelligence, Geoscience, Remote Sensing, and Space Technologies from September 16 to 18.

This prestigious event will feature eminent international experts, including – Prof. Anabella Ferral, CONICET (Argentina), Prof. Norma Alias, UTM (Malaysia), Dr. Nilesh Desai, Director, Space Applications Center, ISRO, Bohari Mahat, Sunbo Pontian (Malaysia).

For more details, visit https://attend.ieee.org/earthsense-2025/