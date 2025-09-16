  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Three-day meet on remote sensing, space tech from today

Three-day meet on remote sensing, space tech from today
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: KL University Hyderabad (KLH) Aziz Nagar is hosting ‘EARTHSENSE 2025’, a global conference uniting thought leaders, researchers, and...

Hyderabad: KL University Hyderabad (KLH) Aziz Nagar is hosting ‘EARTHSENSE 2025’, a global conference uniting thought leaders, researchers, and innovators to explore advancements in Artificial Intelligence, Geoscience, Remote Sensing, and Space Technologies from September 16 to 18.

This prestigious event will feature eminent international experts, including – Prof. Anabella Ferral, CONICET (Argentina), Prof. Norma Alias, UTM (Malaysia), Dr. Nilesh Desai, Director, Space Applications Center, ISRO, Bohari Mahat, Sunbo Pontian (Malaysia).

For more details, visit https://attend.ieee.org/earthsense-2025/

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick