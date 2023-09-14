Three Nigerians peddling narcotics in Hyderabad nabbed; five drug users including film director detained

Hyderabad: Three Nigerian nationals were apprehended here for allegedly peddling narcotic drugs and were detained along with five drug consumers, including a Telugu film director, the police said on Thursday.

Various drugs were seized from them, the police added.

On receiving credible information, sleuths of the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) along with Gudimalkapur Police apprehended the eight persons -- the three Nigerian drug peddlers and the five consumers -- when the Nigerians came to the city to sell the drugs, as per the orders placed by the five consumers, Hyderabad Police Commissioner and TSNAB Director C V Anand said.

The eight people, including the film director, were nabbed and and the police seized eight grams of cocaine, 50 grams of MDMA and 24 ecstasy pills -- all worth Rs 10 lakh -- from them, a release from TSNAB said. The three Nigerians came into contact with each other in Bengaluru and regularly used to help one another allegedly in drug peddling in Bengaluru as well as in Hyderabad, the release said.

The TSNAB along with Gudimalkapur Police had last month apprehended three persons, including a Telugu film financier and a former navy official here, and seized 2.8 grams cocaine, six blots LSD, 25 ecstasy pills weighing 11.5 grams and two packets of ganja (20 grams each).