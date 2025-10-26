Time has come to teach Cong a lesson for deception: KTR

Hyderabad: Stating that that the time has come to teach a lesson to Congress in the ensuing Jubilee Hills bypoll, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday exhorted the party leaders to expose the ruling party for failing to keep promises and carrying out the development in the poll-bound constituency.

At a meeting with BRS city leaders, KTR said that party leaders and GHMC corporators are well aware of the city’s issues and must remind citizens of the remarkable development carried out under the previous BRS government. “We need to highlight how, under KCR’s leadership, we improved every street in Hyderabad — from road maintenance and flyover construction under the SRDP project to the 20,000 litres of free drinking water scheme, uninterrupted water supply, modern sanitation management, and welfare programmes that benefited every household,” KTR emphasised.

At the same time, he urged leaders to expose the Congress government’s failures. KTR pointed out that basic civic needs in Hyderabad — including sanitation, drinking water supply, and drainage maintenance — have deteriorated sharply under Congress rule. He accused the Congress of ignoring the city’s development and focusing solely on political gains. “People must be reminded of how the Congress has betrayed them and how Hyderabad has suffered widespread neglect and decline during the last 22 months of their rule,” KTR said. He called upon all party leaders to work collectively to ensure the victory of the BRS candidate in Jubilee Hills bypoll.

He stressed the need to demonstrate the party’s unmatched strength in Hyderabad through the ensuing by-election. “The people of Hyderabad have shown immense faith in BRS by electing our candidates in every past election. We must honour and uphold that trust,” KTR said.

Highlighting the achievements of the BRS government, KTR said,“We provided free drinking water up to 20,000 litres, established Basthi Dawakhanas, offered meals for just Rs5, increased pensions, launched Ramzan Thofas, and implemented numerous welfare programmes. Even property tax was removed in certain areas. KCR treated the poor like his own family.”

Criticising the Congress manifesto, KTR said it was treated like a “guarantee card,” not a sacred political document. “They promised Rs 2,500 for every woman above 18, scooters for young women, and one tola of gold for marriages. But what have they actually done? The same pensions continued from KCR’s time. In two years, Revanth Reddy hasn’t laid a single foundation stone or built a single house in Hyderabad. Every morning, all he does is pick up the mic to criticise KCR,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress government’s double standards, KTR said, “They boast about giving free bus travel for women, but they doubled the fares for men. They give with one hand and take back with the other. When Congress leaders come to your doorstep, show them your pending dues card and ask where your guarantees are.”