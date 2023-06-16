Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 16-06-2023

1. Rangareddy: The State Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy, expressed deep sorrow and concern over the series of tragic incidents that have unfolded at IIITBasar. During her visit to Vikarabad on Thursday, the minister inaugurated a newly constructed reading room in the library premises. Read More

2. Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham conducted a surprise inspection of schools on Thursday. He visited Surya Tanda in Raghunatha Palem mandal and engaged with students and teachers. He examined the school grounds and learned about the problems from the employees. He called upon the teachers to provide quality education and make students master basics in their subjects. He enquired about the distribution of uniforms and books. He also inspected eggs, rice, and other food items in store at Anganwadi schools in the mandal. Read More

3. Mahabubnagar: Aggrieved over pending bills for a long period, a contractor locked the government primary school building in Dhammapur village in Chinna Chintakunta mandal in the district on Thursday. Saying that he was financial problems, he demanded immediate release of his bills. Read More

4. Nagpur: Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, stated that the recent change in leadership in Karnataka has not brought about any significant transformation, as the victory in the elections belonged to the political parties rather than the people. Read More

5. Siddipet: Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that while Telangana was a role model for the entire country due to its welfare and development programmes, Siddipet was an index for all districts in Telangana for its development. “When all the constituencies in the State witness holistic development like Siddipet, Bangaru Telangana and Bangaru Bharat would be reality in real terms,” Rama Rao said. Read More



