Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. RANGAREDDY: State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday said that the Modi government at the Centre will increase the gas prices to increase the hardships of women. While participating in a organised from Jillelaguda to Mirpet Municipal Corporation under the auspices of BRS to protest against the increased rates of gas prices,Sabitha said that after the BJP came to power at the Centre, the price of a cylinder which was Rs400 increased to Rs1,150. Read More

2. Mahbubnagar: Expressing concern over the ever rising cost of cooking gas cylinder and the insensitive attitude of the Central government, which is responsible for the rising prices of fuel and other day to day commodities, the BRS party has warned that it will stage a protest in New Delhi, and expose the failures of the BJP government to the people of this country, said Dr. V Srinivas Goud, Minister for Excise, while taking part in a protest in Mahbubnagar on Thursday. Read More

3. Suryapet: Suryapet on Thursday witnessed a women's protest against the increase in the LPG gas cylinder price effected by the Central government. The women's wing leaders of BRS organised a massive protest over the issue, following a call given by CM KCR and Minister Jagdish Reddy against the central government's policies. Thousands of women from across the constituency participated in the protest and demanded withdrawal of the hike. Read More

4. Hyderabad: Riding high on the Modi wave in the North-East, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to visit Telangana on March 12. According to sources, Shah will attend a meeting of party's intellectuals at Sangareddy. He will also meet State party leaders and give a direction on how to take forward the party and strengthen its base in the State. Read More

5. Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that no matter how advanced the technology is, search engines like Google are still collecting information through books. Kamalakar inaugurated Karimnagar Book Festival organised at Pakala Yashoda Reddy Vedika on the occasion of International Women's Day at Jyotiba Phule Park here on Thursday. Speaking on this occasion, he said that one can increase knowledge and give it to the future generations, and by reading a book, one can shape his life in a wonderful way. Read More



